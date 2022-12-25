Ikenga: Akokwa, Ideato Women Pass No Confidence Vote On Uzodimma, Bar Gov From Area





A group of women under the aegis of Akokwa Women For Progress Initiative (AWPI) and Ideato Women of Substance, have told Governor Hope Uzodimma that he was not welcomed anywhere in Akokwa clan and Ideato throughout this festive season, unless he stops the alleged unwarranted and incessant harassment of one of their beloved sons, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, who escaped being assassinated by Governor Uzodinma’s aide, Chinasa Nwaneri.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Lady Susan Ucheoma, who is the President of the group, said that they cannot host a man who is “apparently desperate to kill one of our most illustrious sons.”

“For no justifiable reason, Governor Uzodimma has sworn to extinguish one of the brightest lights of our clan and we cannot fold our hands and watch that happen. We cannot host a man who has made himself an enemy of our people. Anyone who wishes to terminate the life of one of us or to as much as restrict his freedom cannot be our friend and such a person is not…





Source: Leadership Newspaper