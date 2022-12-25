It’s National Shame To Have Ungoverned Spaces In Nigeria – Bishop





Bishop Timothy Yahaya of Anglican Communion, Kaduna Diocese, has described as a national shame for security experts in the country to declare some spaces ungoverned without finding solutions to such situation.

Speaking in his Christmas message, Bishop Yahaya called for State, Local Government and Ward Police, to secure every space and the people in the country.

This was even as he advised that the nation’s military should go back to the barracks, saying they have outlived their usefulness in tackling internal security challenges.

He, however, said that there was hope that things will soon turn around for good in the country, adding that the nation is favoured by God to attain greatness among nations of the world.

“We have ungoverned spaces today, that is what security experts tell us. Is it not a shame that as a nation we have ungoverned spaces? Who is supposed to govern these spaces? So, for me, whenever things happen and there are excuses here and there, I think those…





Source: Leadership Newspaper