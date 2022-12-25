Lawan, IGP, Others In Damaturu As Yobe Gov’s Son Marries





The son of Yobe State governor, Abubakar Mai Mala Buni, yesterday married Aisha Isa in Damaturu.

The marriage was supervised by the chief imam of Yobe Islamic Center and Mosque, Ustaz Hudu Mohammed.

Among dignitaries that attended the ceremony were the president of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan; the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba; former governor of the state, Ibrahim Gaidam among others.

The marriage rites were completed after payment of N500,000 bride price.

The couples were advised to respect and believe in each other for a happy and long lasting married life.





Source: Leadership Newspaper