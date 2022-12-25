NCAA, NiMet Warn Pilots, Airline Operators Over Harzadous Weather





The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), have warned against hazards of dry weather, cautioning airline operators on the effects of the weather.

NiMet in a statement issued the warning against the possibility of deteriorating horizontal visibility due to thick dust haze propagated into the country from the source region in Niger Republic.

In a statement signed by the agency’s General Manager, Public Relations, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, NiMet advised airline operators to avail themselves of weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

Also, an Advisory Circular (AC) was issued by the NCAA to all Pilots and Airline Operators.

The AC, with reference number AA-AEROMET-34, personally signed by the director general, NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, was sequel to the Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) issued by NiMet, which reported that cessation of rainfall and weather associated with Dry Season in Nigeria from late…





Source: Leadership Newspaper