Niger Delta Pageant To Screen For Peace, Devt Ambassador





The Miss Niger Delta Peace and Cultural pageant has announced the screening exercise for the 19th Miss Niger Delta, Ambassador for Peace and Development.

This, it said, was in a bid to further support the development and growth of young females from the Niger Delta and promote socio-economic and human capital development across the region.

According to the organisers, the pageant is aimed at re-awakening the entrepreneurial skills of young females of the region and equipping them with the necessary skill set to be self-sufficient which in turn will propel the growth and development of the Niger Delta.

Speaking about the initiative, director of Media and Communication of Miss Niger Delta Organisation, Karina Israel said: “female youths of the Niger Delta can change not just the region but the world at large and we must deliberately provide them with the necessary mindset and skills set to explore.”

According to Karina Israel, “this is what the Miss Niger Delta organization…





Source: Leadership Newspaper