Nigeria Has Been Unfair To Niger Delta – Obi





Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, took his national campaign tour to Bayelsa state yesterday, declaring that Nigeria has been unfair to the people of Niger Delta.

According to Obi, if elected president on February 25, 2023, he would use oil money to rebuild the region.

“Going round the entire Niger Delta and Bayelsa State in particular, I stand here to say that Nigeria has not been fair to the Niger Delta region,” Obi said.

The Obi-Datti media office said the Labour Party presidential candidate’s position came when he addressed Niger Delta critical stakeholders that comprised traditional ‘Obidient’ youths in the area, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), among others in Yenagoa.

On the increasing case of crude oil theft in the region, the LP presidential flag bearer said, “The oil theft in the Niger Delta is done by government people and their collaborators. Common people don’t own vessels; you don’t put…





Source: Leadership Newspaper