Troops Burst Terrorist Camps In Kaduna, Recover Arms, Motorcycles





Troops of Operation Forest Sanity, on Friday, acting on credible intelligence conducted clearance operations to different terrorist camps in forest areas adjoining Damba, Tudun Quardo, Tsibri, Gwagwada and Bwashishi villages in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

A statement by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, said the troops during the operation came in contact and engaged the terrorists in a firefight, forcing the terrorists to withdraw into thick forest.

He said the troops exploited the area and destroyed several terrorist camps in the general area as well as neutralised one terrorist, recovered two AK 47 rifles, one dane gun, three AK 47 magazines, 80 7.62mm special ammunition, a polythene bag filled with dane gunpowder and military camouflage uniforms.

Other items recovered included one baofeng radio, 30 empty packets of LINKS, one Kachibo radio, two mobile phones, three motorcycles, amongst other items.

The military high in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper