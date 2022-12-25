Ugochinyere: CUPP Petitions Foreign Missions, Seeks Visa Ban Against Imo Gov





The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has petitioned foreign missions in Nigeria, urging them to place Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Visa ban or watchlist over his government’s alleged role in failed assassination attempt on opposition parties’ spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

CUPP in a statement by its chairman of Steering Committee, High Chief Peter Ameh, said Ugochinyere, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ideato Federal Constituency in the 2023 elections, was saved by the youths in his community from suspected assailants on Friday night.

Ameh lamented that since the exposure by the opposition coalition that the Imo governor was allegedly among those plotting to rig and undermine 2023 general election in the State and 14 other States, his camp has been threatening to harm Ugochinyere.

While calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, IGP and DSS to put a stop to Governor Uzodinma and his cohorts’ actions, CUPP said the Coalition has also…





Source: Leadership Newspaper