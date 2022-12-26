2023: Ortom ‘Endorses’ LP’s Peter Obi





Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State may have declared his support for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ortom described Obi as the best person who can solve Nigeria’s socio-economic problems.

He praised the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for visiting the camps of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with them.

Ortom said, “Several presidential candidates have come here, and none of them have chosen to visit those IDP camps and look at their plight to see how they are doing and give them hope that when they win, they will bring them succour, help, and hope.

“For you to have chosen to visit the IDPs on a Christmas Day that you should be celebrating with your family, for me as a Christian, I say God will bless you and your aspirations. My prayer is that God will bless your aspiration to be the president of this country.

“Because I have seen capacity, faith, and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper