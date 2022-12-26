Five Feared Dead In Bloody Christmas Cult Clashes In Delta





At least five persons have been reported dead in bloody cult clash between youth groups in Delta State.

The deaths resulted from two youth cult clashes on Christmas day in Sapele and Ekpan in Sapele and Uvwie Local Government Areas of Delta State.

Sources said that the death in Sapele reportedly stemmed from suspected cult clash between rival youth groups.

The Ekpan incident is said to have claimed yet to be established number of persons but Initial report from the area said three residents lost their lives in a shootout which ensued between two rival youth groups.

One of the victim is said to be a petty trader who was selling drinks and other items for the youths who were celebrating the Christmas.

Delta Command Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, stated that only two persons were confirmed dead in the Ekpan incident.

“I can confirm two in Ekpan. No death from Sapele though there was a cult clash” he confirmed.





Source: Leadership Newspaper