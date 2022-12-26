IGP Orders Speedy Investigation Into Extrajudicial Killing In Lagos





The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba has condemned the shooting and killing of Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, a lawyer who was allegedly shot and killed by a Policeman attached to Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah, Lagos State and ordered speedy investigation.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the IGP, who described the incident as unfortunate and sad, has ordered speedy investigation and prosecution of the officers responsible for the ugly and unprofessional act, which doesn’t portray the Nigeria Police Standard Operating Procedure and core values.

In the same vein, the IGP commiserates with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased as he prays for the repose of her soul.