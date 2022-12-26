Imo PDP Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot To Implicate Chieftains





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Imo State chapter, has raised the alarm over alleged plot by the ruling party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to frame up its chieftains and arrest them on frivolous charges.

The party in a statement issued by its state publicity secretary, Mr Collins Opurozor, stated that the chieftains to be allegedly roped into the frivolous charges include Hon. Kingsley Uju-Chima, a member of the House of Representatives, Ugonna Ozuruigbo, and other PDP candidates in thr 2023 elections.

It stated that in the intelligence report uncovered, some ‘Detained Criminals’ were allegedly been compelled to confess, implicate the PDP candidates over insecurity in Imo State.

“The PDP in Imo State has been furnished with credible intelligence about a wicked conspiracy to frame, arrest and detain some key leaders and candidates of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections on trumped-up charges of masterminding insecurity.

“At the moment, some…





Source: Leadership Newspaper