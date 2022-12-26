INEC Offices Attackers Use Bread Soaked In Gasoline –NSCDC





The commandant-general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Abubakar Ahmed Audi, has revealed that attackers of INEC buildings orchestrate their attacks using gasoline or high-proof alcohol, with fuel-soaked bread stuffed in the necks of bottles.

He said the group was identified through an intelligence report at the disposal of the corps.

Audi described their weapon as a simple type of improvised incendiary device otherwise known as a poor man’s petrol bomb or grenade, disclosing that the stopper separates the fuel from the part of the soaked bread that acts as a fuse.

According to Dr Audi, to use the petrol bomb, the bread is set on fire and the bottle is thrown on a vehicle or building. The bottle breaks, spraying fuel into the air. The vapour and droplets are ignited by the flame, producing a fireball and then a burning fire, which consumes the remainder of the fuel.

Speaking further on the ingredients, he said, “We gathered from intelligence that…





