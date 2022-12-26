Kukah To Buhari: You Are Leaving Nigeria More Vulnerable, Corrupt





Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto Catholic Diocese has said the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was leaving the country more vulnerable and corrupt.

This is even as the revered Bishop said the administration has improved on Nigeria’s infrastructure, especially roads and commended Buhari for his efforts and honesty at seeking to end malfeasance in the electoral processes and his support for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The fiery clergy in his Christmas message delivered at St. Mary Catholic Church, Sokoto, titled: “Let us turn a new leaf,” remarked, “it is sad that despite your lofty promises, you are leaving us far more vulnerable than when you came, that the corruption we thought would be fought has become a leviathan and sadly, a consequence of a government marked by nepotism.

“Nepotism is a cancer which has consumed us in the last few years. We have paid the price of nepotism entrusting power into the hands of mediocres who operate as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper