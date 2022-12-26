Remain Hopeful for Better Nation, Obi Urges Nigerians





Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to remain hopeful for a better nation ahead of the 2023 polls.

Obi stated this in his 2022 Christmas Message to Nigerians. He said the Christmas celebration brought hope to the world, urging Nigerians to hold firmly onto the hope for a better and more productive nation.

He restated that Christmas is a season of love and that the celebration of the birth of Christ should be a constant reminder of how God gave His only begotten son for the salvation of humanity.

He said, “We, as humans should therefore, endeavour to make sacrifice, even when it is painful, for the good of others and for our society.”

He encouraged Nigerians to go beyond the festivities and glamour associated with the Christmas season and strive to live out the true essence of the celebration.

He stated that fraternal love and giving to the poor are the hallmark of Christmas celebration, and enjoined all to lend helping hands to one…





Source: Leadership Newspaper