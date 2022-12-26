Top Terrorist Commanders, Maimusari, Bakura, 100 Others Killed In Borno





Military High command has confirmed the killing of top terrorists commanders and over 100 fighters in air and ground operations conducted on December 20, 2022 at Mantari in Gezuwa area of Bama local government area (LGA) of Borno State.

A statement by the director public relations and information, Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet named the three notorious Boko Haram terrorists as Khaids Abbah Tukur, Maimusari and Bakura Jega.

This is just as the chief of army staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, and his counterpart, the chief of air staff, CAS, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Sunday morning, to celebrate the yuletide with frontline troops.

He said the air strike was authorised after it was discovered that a Boko Haram terrorist commander simply known as Ikirima, had stationed his fighters and gun trucks at Mantari village, alongside other terrorists from other locations who had converged at the same location arrived with motorcycles and bicycles.

