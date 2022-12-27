2023 Presidency: Tinubu, Obi’s Men Shift Battleground To S’South, S’East





As the 2023 general polls inch closer, with precisely 59 days to go, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has taken advantage of the dwindling political fortunes of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East and South South following his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi’s growing popularity in the zones.

Accordingly, Tinubu’s supporters are working assiduously to divide the votes of the people in the two geopolitical zones between the APC candidate and Labour Party.

In achieving this, LEADERSHIP learnt that the Tinubu camp and the APC support groups have adopted a rapid fire approach in pushing into the stronghold of the PDP and Labour Party in the South South and South East.

Our findings revealed that the APC support groups in the zones, including stakeholders, are utilising the party’s structure to rally support for Tinubu, capitalising on the fact that despite Obi’s popularity in the zones, the Labour party is deficit…





Source: Leadership Newspaper