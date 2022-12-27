Agenda For 2023!





In a few days, Nigeria will like the rest of the world enter the Year, 2023. A New Year is always an opportunity to make new plans, make new projections, while taking cognisance of the progress or lack of it of the old year.

This self-appraisal has become customary for individuals and is also expected of forward looking states and nations!

Every reasonable nation must continue to strive to do better from year to year. In Nigeria, there are so many things we must change, so many pitfalls we should strive not carry over to 2023. As a nation and as a people, we must strive to do better in 2023. We must seek to correct the pitfalls of the last years so that our country will once again be a good place to live in unlike now where everyone wants to migrate.

The areas where efforts must be concentrated upon are economy, health care, education and infrastructure. The security situation is another major area that must be tackled if 2023 will turn out to be better for Nigeria. Indeed, the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper