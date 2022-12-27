Bala Mohammed Alleges Plot To Rig Bauchi Gov’ship Election





Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has claimed that gubernatorial candidates of a political party are conniving with some officials of the federal government to manipulate the 2023 general election and illegally replace him as governor of Bauchi State.

The governor made this allegation Sunday in Bauchi at a reception he organised for the Christian community in the state as part of the activities marking the Christmas, saying there was nothing some people had not done to cause chaos and conflicts during his current tenure, especially among the Christian community.

Governor Mohammed said, “There are so many plans to rig the Bauchi elections through the federal might. Would it work, shall we allow them? We are with God and we are with you the electorate”, the governor said, as the audience to whom he was talking said ‘No’.

Mohammed, however, stated that the Christians stood firm behind him.

“Yes, I have limitations and inadequacies you hardly mention, you overlook them…





Source: Leadership Newspaper