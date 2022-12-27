Farmers, Experts Brainstorm On Climate Change In Kaduna





No fewer than 500 farmers including women, youths and agriculture experts have met in Kaduna to brainstorm on the challenges of climate change as it affects farming in the North-West geopolitical zone of the country.

The director-general of the Nigerian Agribusiness Group, Dr. Manzo Maigari said the gathering was aimed at boosting farming, especially during dry season to avoid the damages done to crops during flooding.

According to him, the youths, women farmers as well as players in the agriculture business management are brought together with the aim of sensitizing and educating them on challenges of climate change as it affects farmers in Africa.

Maigari, a former commissioner for agriculture and forestry in Kaduna State, spoke in an interview with newsmen on the sideline of the two-day workshop on “Climate Smart Agriculture Technologies and Practice In Food Safety Standards and Grades” in Kaduna.

He said the four-year project was funded by Bill Gates Foundation with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper