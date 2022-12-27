Federal Govt Grants Local Shipowners Zero Import Duty On New Vessels





The federal government has exempted local shipowners from paying import duty on brand new vessels.

Speaking at the Shipowners’ Association of Nigeria (SOAN) end-of-year dinner and gala night in Lagos, the director general of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, said the federal government has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to provide forex to shipowners for ship acquisition at official rate rather than at the exorbitant black market.

Jamoh urged indigenous shipowners to take advantage of the incentives as well as the planned disbursement of the cabotage vessels finance fund (CVFF) to increase their fleet and end foreign dominance of the nation’s coastal trade.

The NIMASA boss said the incentives provided so far for indigenous shipowners is yet to lead to acquisition of vessels into the country, adding that Nigeria will lose the major gains of the huge investments in the Lekki deep seaport if indigenous stakeholders do not take…





Source: Leadership Newspaper