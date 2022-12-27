JUST-IN: 16 Abducted In Fresh Attack On Kaduna Community





In yet another fresh attack, 16 persons were feared abducted in Angwan Pa community of Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.

A resident of the area, who confirmed the incident, said the attackers stormed the community on Monday at about 7:30pm, 24 hours after the Christmas Day attack on Angwan Aku, also in Kajuru LGA, where one person was killed and 45 others were abducted.

The resident, who did not want his name mentioned, said the bandits invaded the community at about 7:30pm and surrounded the village, shooting sporadically.

He said 53 people were abducted but 37 of them escaped and returned home on Tuesday morning, leaving 16 others in captivity.

According to him, small villages that are sparsely populated are now the target of the bandits, stressing that: “We didn’t expect that the bandits will attack Angwan Pa because after the attack on Anguwan Aku on Sunday, soldiers were deployed to condone the area.

“The bandits came around 7:30pm yesterday (Monday) and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper