Police Arrest Bandit With 4 AK47 Rifles, Recover Motorcycle In Kaduna





In a renewed vigour and commitment of officers and men of the Kaduna State Police Command in ensuring total compliance with the directive for domination of public space during the festive season and beyond, the Command said its efforts have started yielding positive results with the arrest of a bandit and gunrunner and recovery of four AK47 riffles, ammunitions and operational motorcycle in Kaduna.

According to the spokesperson of the Command, DSP Muhammad Jalige, on Friday, December 23, 2022, at about 1730hrs, operatives attached to Tudun Wada in Zaria while on surveillance patrol at Kwarkwaron Manu, Basawa area of Zaria metropolis, intercepted two men on an unregistered motorcycle with bags concealed in a suspicious manner on the motorcycle.

He said on being flagged down for search, the motorcycle passenger jumped down and fled, thereby heightened the suspicion of the eagle-eyed operatives.

“The motorcycle and the rider who gave his identity as one Bilyaminu Saidu ‘m’ aged…





Source: Leadership Newspaper