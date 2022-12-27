Positive Sentiment To Linger On Equities Market





Analysts have projected positive sentiment to linger on the Nigerian stock market this week, as investors cherry-pick on fundamentally sound stocks.

The Santa Claus rally continued on the Nigerian Exchange, ahead of the Christmas holidays, and end of the year window dressing in the midst of seeming buying power and strong momentum as revealed in the short, medium and long term trend of the market.

Therefore, signaling the continuation of this recovery into the new year as all eyes are on the expected companies’ full earnings and corporate actions to support price in the face of 2023 general election uncertainty and post-election rally, all things being equal.

Analysts Optimism Looking ahead, analysts at Cowry Assets Management Limited, said: “the current trend is expected to continue on profit-taking and bargain hunting activities ahead of the holidays as the market pullbacks add more strength to the upside potential…





Source: Leadership Newspaper