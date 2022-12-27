Yuletide: FCTA Heightens Surveillance System On Cholera, Ebola, Others





In a bid to avert an outbreak of deadly diseases in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the FCT Administration (FCTA) has heightened its disease surveillance system against key diseases like Cholera, Ebola, Monkeypox, meningitis, measles, and COVID-19.

The FCTA disclosed that the Epidemiological Division of the Public Health Department, under the FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS), has gone into the alert mode of all the diseases, posing mortal dangers to humans.

The director of the FCT Public Health Department, Dr. Sadiq Abdulrahaman, made this known while briefing journalists on the state of preparedness and response of the FCTA health sector, in Abuja.

Abdulrahaman said the FCT was on a high alert mode, as part of proactive measures taken, even though it has not witnessed any serious outbreak of the diseases within the year ending.

He added that periodically, there was a weekly review, in conjunction with FCTA partners like WHO, NCDC, and Disease…





Source: Leadership Newspaper