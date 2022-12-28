Abia Leadership Indiscipline Has Affected Governance, Says Emenike





All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike has said that indiscipline among the leaders has rubbed-off on governance and the civil service.

Emenike stated this during his annual family thanksgiving service held at St John Methodist Church of Nigeria, Umukabia Okpuala in Umuahia North local government of the state.

Regretting that indiscipline has permeated the entire governance structure, attitude to work and performance of official duties, he promised to address it if he becomes the governor.

“Without discipline we cannot restore the state. I will lead by example and ensure that government functionaries are made to perform their duties according to laid down rules and regulations.

“Nobody will come to work late because I will not come late. Nobody will delay salary payment because I will not delay it. And nobody will refuse to pay a pension because I will not tolerate it,” he said.

Emenike, his wife, Dr Uzoma Emenike, who is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper