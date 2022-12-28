APC Targets 10m Youth Votes In North West





The All Progressive Congress (APC) has launched a Go-out- to vote initiative targeting 10 million youth votes from the North West zone for their presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the party, the North West zone remains the determining factor for their victory hence the need to mobilise youths and women to support the party to victory.

Addressing newsmen at the launching of the initiative in Kaduna, the zonal direction, National youth mobilization APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) North West Directorate, Hon. Bello Muhammad, called on the youth to ensure they collect their PVC which is their voting power.

“This meeting is a follow up to series of activities of the directorate in galvanising support for our party and the presidential candidate towards victory in 2023. We are fully ready to deliver on our mandate as a directorate.”

He said the party is not interested in youth and women without voter’s card because it’s only those with PVC…





Source: Leadership Newspaper