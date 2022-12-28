Auction: EFCC Invites Bids For Forfeited Properties





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has concluded plans to conduct auction of properties which have been finally forfeited.

Spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said the properties consisting of 61 units of luxury apartments, plots of land and apartments across the country were being offered for sale in accordance with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004, Public Procurement Act, 2007 and the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022.

He listed the distribution of the properties as: 24 units of luxurious block of flats at Banana Island, Lagos; 21 units of Luxury Terrace and Block of Flats at Thornburn, Yaba, Lagos; 16 units of 4-bedroom Terrace Duplex at Heritage Court Estate, Port Harcourt;

Others were apartments and plots of land in Lagos State; apartments and plots of land within Abuja metropolis; plots of land and apartment in Anambra, Ebonyi and Gombe States; apartments and olot of land in Kaduna, Delta and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper