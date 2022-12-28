Baro Inland Port: Shippers Council Reopens Niger Area Office





The Nigerian Shippers Council has explored that it reopened its area office in Minna, the Niger state capital nearly three years after it was shut for proper coordination of economic activities in the state.

The executive secretary of the council, Emmanuel Jime said the Minna area office was reopened to facilitate economic opportunities especially with the coming of Baro Inland Port.

He said the area office was shut in March 2020 in compliance with the directive of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, mandating her agencies to reduce overhead cost.

Jime declared that “The reason for the re-opening of Minna Area Office was informed by the economic potentials of the state and the presence of active shippers within Niger State and its environs. The state is well known for the abundance of cash crops with high exportable values such as Cashew nut, Shea butter, ginger, yam, etc. Also, mineral resources like coal, iron ore, tin, uranium, gold, gypsum, salt, silver are found in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper