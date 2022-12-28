Obasanjo’s Ex-Aide, Osuntokun, Replaces Okupe As LP Campaign DG





The Obi-Baba Ahmed Campaign Organisation has appointed Balogun Akin Osuntokun as the new director-general of the campaign organisation.

According to head of media for the Labour Party campaign, Diran Onifade, Osuntokun succeeded Dr Doyin Okupe.

Until recently, Osuntokun was the Zonal Coordinator(South). He is a Nigerian political scientist, strategist, researcher, administrator, journalist and writer, with experience in media advocacy, policy research and implementation and political analysis.

A former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Osuntokun served as Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and as Director of the Presidential campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2011.

“He brings to his new position vast political and media experience”, Onifade said.

Reacting, Okupe in a tweet on his official Twitter handle, expressed optimism that Oshuntokun would deliver.

According to Okupe, the new DG had been a committed and foundation member…





Source: Leadership Newspaper