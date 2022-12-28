Police Arrest 2 Suspects Over Alleged Cryptocurrency Fraud





The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) has successfully busted two suspects responsible for computer-related fraud, identity theft, cryptocurrency fraud and obtaining money by false pretence.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the duo operated a syndicate specialising in defrauding unsuspecting victims from foreign countries by assuming appealing identities of other persons and promising them romantic relationships, under the pretext of which they defraud their victims.

The Police said, “in the extant case, a report on their activities was received from Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency in Korea through the Interpol National Central Bureau that in May, 2021, the suspects approached the victim, one Baek Seong-hee, a Korean national, via Kakaotalk, a mobile messaging application used majorly in South Korea, in the guise of being a member of the US Armed Forces stationed in Yemen.

“The suspect used the pretext of a romantic relationship and defrauded the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper