With New Acreage Devt, Nigeria Aims For 1.8mbpd Crude Production Capacity





The year 2022 ended with the landmark drilling of oil in the northern part of the country and coupled with other developments during the outgoing year, next year is expected to be a year full of activities for the sector.

Nigeria is set to be among leading countries in oil and gas in 2023, especially, with eight estimated new projects.

Africa’s large chunk of oil exploration activity is predicted to take place in Nigeria, where developments such as the Bonga South West deepwater, expected to soon reach final investment decision. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), which is spearheading this drive has signed key deepwater oil exploration with operating major oil companies in the country.

The group chief executive officer of the company, Mallam Mele Kyari, forecasts that the country’s oil production would rebound to 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the year and to increase further in 2023.“Output could reach 1.8 million bpd by the end of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper