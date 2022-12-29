Again, Abuja Court Stops Move To Arrest Emefiele





An High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has quashed the moves by the State Security Services (SSS) to arrest the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, on allegations of terrorism financing and economic crimes.

In a judgment on Thursday on the Originating Motion filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Forum for Accountability and Good Leadership to enforce the fundamental rights of Emefiele against the Attorney General of the Federation, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Inspector General of Police, State Security Service and the Central Bank of Nigeria, Justice M. A. Hassan also restrained the SSS from further harassing, humiliating, embarrassing, threatening to incarcerate or detain Emefiele over the trumped-up allegations of terrorism financing and fraudulent practices.

The judge further restrained the SSS and any person acting through them from inviting, arresting and/or detaining the CBN Governor in the guise of having…





Source: Leadership Newspaper