Akokwa/Ideato Land Won’t Forgive Uzodinma Over Attempt On Ugochinyere’s Life





The people of Akokwa and Ideato in Imo State have vowed not to forgive Governor Hope Uzodinma-led Government for alleged assassination attempt on their son and PDP candidate for Ideato North/South federal constituency in the 2023 elections, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

A leader of Ideato Youths and a respected leader in Akokwa, Patrick Obiaeri Ojeleora, in a statement issued in Akokwa, described as a show of shame how gleefully an aide of Governor Uzodinma expressed his hatred for Ugochinyere, whom they described as a great Akokwa son, and allegedly plotted to kill him, just because the PDP candidate speaks the truth to power.

Ojeleora while thanking the Youths for foiling the plan of the governor’s thugs by mobilising protection for Ugonna, said in a saner clime, the governor and his aides would have been arrested and prosecuted but rather the IGP has been quiet and yet to say anything regarding the unfortunate development.

He added that the governor is not a welcomed guest in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper