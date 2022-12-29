Assessing Impacts Of 3rd Party Insurance Rate Hike On Motorists





According to the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) Act, any automobile on Nigerian roads must have at least third party motor insurance policy or comprehensive insurance coverage which goes for between five and 10 per cent of the value of a vehicle.

Before now, Third Party Vehicle Insurance comes at a fixed price of N5,000 for privately used saloons and SUVs, while commercially used vehicles are charged N7,500.

But about two weeks ago, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) increased third party rates by 200 per cent which is expected to commence on the first day of the new year.

Whether motorists would be able to comply with the new rates when their third party vehicle insurance certificate expires and due for renewal, it’s only a matter of time.

The NAICOM Move

Starting from next year, motorists who want to renew their insurance certificate or procure a fresh one will have to pay N15,000 as the new premium.

However, commercial vehicles will have to pay N20,000





Source: Leadership Newspaper