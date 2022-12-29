BREAKING: Tribunal Upholds Oyebanji’s Election As Ekiti Gov





The Ekiti State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ado Ekiti, the State capital, on Thursday, upheld the election of Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly governor of the State.

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Segun Oni, had approached the Tribunal to challenge Oyebanji’s electoral victory in the June 18, 2022 governorship poll.

The three-member panel headed Justice Wilfred Kpochi unanimously dismissed the case instituted by SDP and its candidate against the governor in its judgment.

The panel in its almost three-hour judgement resolved all the issues brought by the petitioner for determination and subsequently affirmed the election APC’s Oyebanji as dulynelected governor of the State.

It held that SDP and its candidate failed to present satisfactory evidences that Oyebanji and his deputy, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, were not qualified to contest the election.

Source: Leadership Newspaper