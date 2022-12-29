Buhari Commissions Kogi’s First Flyover, Other Legacy Projects





President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, commissioned legacy projects executed by the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello in different parts of Kogi State.

President Buhari, who arrived at Okene town around 10am, commissioned the Agassa-Ogboboro Road and the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland Palace before proceeding to meet traditional rulers and top officials of the Kogi State Government.

The President also proceeded to commission the 300-bedspace Reference Hospital in Okene, afterwhich he inspected the medical facility that houses the Sigma-Prime Magnetic Resonance Imaging Machine, CT Scan and other world-class medical equipment.

The President noted that the commissioned projects were a right step towards fulfilling the campaign promises that were made to the people.

He said, “I am delighted to be here today to commission several projects that were executed by the administration of His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Bello.”

Buhari took time to highlight the legacy projects and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper