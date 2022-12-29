Buhari Mourns Ohanaeze President-General, Prof. Obiozor  





President Muhammadu Buhari is deeply saddened by the passing of Professor George Obiozor, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

He extended heartfelt condolences to Obiozor’s family, the government and people of Imo State as well as Ndigbo, at home and in the Diaspora.

Describing his demise as an immeasurable loss to the country, the President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, noted that the former Ambassador of Nigeria to the United States, High Commissioner to the Republic of Cyprus, Ambassador to the State of Israel and former Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) exemplified leadership skills and values as a thoroughbred diplomat.

The President believed that the contributions of the unique leader and strong proponent of peace and a stable polity, who also held other strategic public positions, will never be forgotten.

President Buhari trusted that all who mourn the demise of the statesman, who commanded…





Source: Leadership Newspaper