Lagos Shootings: Sanwo-Olu Meets IGP, Seeks Speedy Justice





The Inspector-general of Police, IGP Usman Baba, on Thursday, met behind closed-doors with the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, to discuss, amongst other things, possible avenue to achieve speedy justice for the victims of the recent shooting incidents in Lagos.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the Lagos State governor promised to support the Police in making sure that justice was served in the extant cases and to collaborate with the Police on advocacy programmes to educate the citizenry on understanding and respecting the laws of the land for an improved relationship with the Police.

He also stated that his administration will partner with the Police to carry out refresher courses, training and retraining, and other evaluation processes for Police officers in all facets of policing duties.

Governor Sanwo-Olu equally emphasised the need to provide some equipment like body cameras, non-lethal weapons, among others, to curb excessive use of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper