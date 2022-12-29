Maimuna’s Memoir: Preparing For Elections





Altine tapped her arm,”Farida?” She questioned with an amused look on her face. She knew Farida had not. “Haba Altine, let me eat now, you’re disturbing me,” she said in her dramatic fashion. We all laughed.

However we all knew it was not a laughing matter, if we needed change for the better, we all had to collect our permanent voters card and go out there to vote. Farida gave her reasons for not yet having her PVC.

“It’s a tedious process o, the last time I went, I was in the line for hours I almost fainted so I left, very upset honestly.” I nodded, saying that they would have spread out the collection centres to wards were people had originally registered. But Altine disagreed, pointing out that it might be in convenient for many who had registered outside the capital.





Source: Leadership Newspaper