Ohanaeze President General, George Obiozor, Dies At 80





President General of the apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, has died. He was aged 80.

Although the cause of his death was yet to be officially revealed, he was said to have died of heart-related illness.

However, Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, confirmed Obiozor’s death in a statement on his Instagram page on Wednesday night.

Uzodimma said, “On behalf of the Government and people of Imo State, I, Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Executive Governor of Imo State, sorrowfully announce the passage of a great Son of Imo State and Nigeria, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, worldwide, Prof George Obiozor.

“A renowned academic, an exceptional diplomat, a statesman and a tenacious patriot, Prof George Obiozor passed on recently after a brief illness.

“The death of this foremost Igbo leader and former Nigeria’s ’S Ambassador to the United States and the State of Israel, is a big loss to Imo State, the South-East and the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper