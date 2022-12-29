PSC Approves Suspension Of ASP Vandi Over Killing Of Lagos Lawyer





The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the suspension of ASP Drambi Vandi, AP/No 134901, with immediate effect, for allegedly shooting and killing a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day in Aja area of Lagos State.

The Commission also directed that the final investigation into the matter be concluded to enable it take further necessary action.

The spokesperson of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement on Thursday, said the Commission in a letter to the Inspector-General of Police, signed by its acting chairman, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (retd), stated that the Commission has carefully examined the facts of the case, observations and recommendation with respect to allegations against the officer and granted approval for the suspension of the officer from duty with immediate effect.

The letter titled, “Re-Request of Suspension from Duty: AP/ NO 134901 ASP DRAMBI Vandi” with reference No. AP 134901/fs/FHQ/ABJ/9 was dated 28th December 2022.

The commission had…





Source: Leadership Newspaper