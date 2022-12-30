Amid 61 Collapsed Buildings, FG Delivers 2,665 Houses In 2022





The completion of houses in 34 states with the support of governors who provided lands is a fulfillment of the first phase of the National Housing Programme (NHP).

The delivery the houses characterised major achievements by the federal government, despite the depressing incidents of collapsed buildings in the country’s built sector space.

In 2022, the federal government delivered 2,665 Houses out of the 5,900 to be constructed across the country.

On the other hand, no fewer than 61 buildings collapsed across the states of Nigeria in 2022.

These occurred despite various efforts being put together to rid the country of building collapse.

According to the report by the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG), out of these structural failures, Lagos State recorded 20 incidents, representing 48.7 per cent of the entire cases in 2022 Some of the incidents include the residential development at Hotoro, Unguwar Gabas, behind Chula filling station, Tauroumi, Kano state; Anglican…





Source: Leadership Newspaper