Businesses Commend Sterling Bank For Promoting Nigerian Products





Owners of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) have commended Sterling Bank Plc for showcasing their products to local and international consumers at the just concluded first edition of the Made-By-Nigerians International Trade Fair organised by the bank.

Some of the exhibitors who shared their thoughts on the fair, which held in Lagos, were full of praises for the financial institution for organising the fair in a bid to promote the best of Made-By-Nigerians to the world.

The managing director and chief executive officer of the Spa Melori, Carla Sonjirin, commended the bank for creating visibility for SMEs and enabling them to showcase their products and services to the rest of the world.

Also speaking, MD/CEO of Eros Crafted, Ehis Eros, stated that, the organisation of the fair by the bank is a welcome development for the growth and visibility of products made by Nigerians.

Eros said, the development will help SMEs to improve their sales figures,advising the bank to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper