Firm Connects 90,000 New Customers To Solar Energy





Solar home systems brand in Nigeria, MySol Nigeria, has announced a new milestone of connecting 90,000 households to clean solar energy and the deep-rooted impact of its green energy solutions on 450,000 lives across Nigeria.

Making the announcement in Lagos, managing director, ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria, Bankole Cardoso, said “this latest achievement further underlines our unwavering commitment to improving the livelihoods of people in Nigeria, particularly those in underserved and unserved rural communities “MySol is proof of our belief that innovative off-grid solutions are an important part of solving the problem of inadequate power generation and supply, which is a major challenge in many African countries, including Nigeria”, he added, while congratulating his team on reaching the 90,000-customer milestone.

Speaking about the milestone achievement, Emmanuel Eguaroje, Head of Commercial, ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria, noted that the number of productive and commercial…





Source: Leadership Newspaper