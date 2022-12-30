JUST-IN: Brazil’s All-time Top Goalscorer, Pele, Dies At 82  





Pelé, the Brazilian footballer, who became one of the most iconic sportsmen of all-time, has died at the age of 82.

Family members had gathered at the Albert Einstein Israelita Hospital in Sao Paulo shortly before Christmas after news that his colon cancer had worsened and posted a series of pictures of their bedside vigil in recent days.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé is the only player in football history to have won the World Cup three times – in 1958, 1962 and 1970 – and a committee of experts voted him as the FIFA ‘Player of the Century’ in 2000.

Pelé scored a record 77 goals in 92 international matches for Brazil and, while there is some debate among statisticians about his official career number, the Guinness Books of Records puts his tally in a 21-year senior career at 1,279 goals in 1,363 games.

Blessed with pace, vision, wonderful dribbling skills and an outstanding heading ability, Pelé was just 17 in 1958 when he became the youngest player to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper