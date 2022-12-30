JUST-IN: Buhari To Sign 2023 Budget Tuesday — Lawan





President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the 2023 Appropriation Bill into law on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Friday after meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, he discussed Buhari’s recent additional loan request, the legislature’s support to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the general elections, the 2023 Appropriation Bill and other national matters, with Mr. President.

He said: “We are looking forward to Mr. President signing the Appropriation Bill 2023, by the grace of God, on Tuesday.

“This is because we signed the documents yesterday (Thursday), having lost some time because of some anomalous figures we had in the Bill presented to the National Assembly.

“But thank God, the National Assembly in both chambers has passed the Appropriation Bill 2023 on Wednesday, and I’m sure that Mr. President and his team, on the executive…





Source: Leadership Newspaper