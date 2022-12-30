NBC Declares Yoruba Nation’s ‘Radio Ijangbara’ Illegal





The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has declared the Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide’s Radio Ijangbara, as illegal broadcast signals.

The online radio is billed to start broadcasting from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

But, NBC in a statement signed by its director-general, Malam Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, in Abuja on Friday, stressed that the Commission will not tolerate the use of any broadcast facility within or outside Nigeria to create disunity among Nigerians and intentionally, or inadvertently, mislead people in a deliberate act of subversion and sedition.

Ilelah said Nigerians do not need another round of heartache and disruption by any tribal interest group.

He said no person shall operate or use any apparatus or premises for the transmission of sound or vision by cable, television, radio, satellite, or any other medium of broadcast from anywhere in Nigeria without the approval of the Commission.

Ilelah said the Commission will continue to work with the appropriate…





Source: Leadership Newspaper