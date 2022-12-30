Ogun Assembly Passes 2023 Budget, Adjusts 31 Projected Revenue Areas





Ogun State House of Assembly has passed into law, the Appropriation Bill of N472.250 bill presented to it in November 2022 by Governor Dapo Abiodun as budget for the year 2023.

The passage of the bill was consequent upon the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation by its chairman, Hon. Olakunle Sobunkanla, who also moved the motion for its adoption, seconded by his vice, Hon. Ganiyu Oyedeji and endorsed by the Whole House through a unanimous voice vote.

Thereafter, the bill was later read and adopted clause-by-clause by the House Committee on Supply presided over by the Speaker, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo during the plenary held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The bill is titled, “HB NO. 084/OG/2022-Year 2023 Appropriation Law – A Bill for a Law for the Appropriation of the sum of N472. 2 billion.

LEADERSHIP Friday observed that the budget had adjustments in the recurrent and capital estimates and projected revenue in 31…





Source: Leadership Newspaper