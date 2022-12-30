The 7 Most Profitable Small Businesses





Accounting And Bookkeeping

Average profit margin: 16.5%

All businesses should keep a record of their accounting and finance management. That said, the opportunity to provide accounting and bookkeeping services to local small businesses is virtually limitless. Services include bank account reconciliation, tax preparation, managing accounts payable and accounts receivable, and financial statement preparation.

Financial Advisor

Average profit margin: 20.34% – 25.18%

Financial advisors are financial professionals who provide advice and plans to their clients. This can range from investment management, financial planning, insurance planning, and estate planning services. They make money by charging a fixed fee, a commission fee on products they sell, or a mix of these fee structures.

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Average profit margin: 19.66%

Software as a Service (SaaS) allows developers to create software and provide it to customers over the internet rather than via software…





Source: Leadership Newspaper